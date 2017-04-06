Deliveroo Deliveroo CEO Will Shu. De

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Deliveroo is creating clusters of pop-up kitchens to help restaurants expand around the world. The company said it expects to create 1,000 jobs in the UK in 2017 through the launch of the new initiative.

2. Snapchat is rolling out two new tools to bolster its ad offerings. One of which is aimed squarely at a key source of Facebook’s mobile ad revenue.

3. Apple and Amazon are hiring a ton of MBAs. Over the past five years, Amazon hired 49 MBAs from Columbia Business School alone.

4. Facebook built an internal database of “revenge porn” pictures to prevent repeat sharing. “Revenge porn” refers to the sharing of sexually explicit images on the internet, without the consent of the people depicted in the pictures.

5. The German cabinet approved a plan to fine social networks up to €50 million (£43 million) if they do not remove hateful postings quickly. The move prompted concerns the law could limit free expression.

6. UBS analysts predict that the next iPhone probably won’t cost the $US1,000 (£800) price tag in the US that some have predicted. They say it is more likely to be priced between $US850 (£680)to $US900 (£720) for an entry level (64GB) model.

7. Google’s former self-driving car boss Chris Urmson has scooped up a small round of funding for his new startup. Urmson’s new self-driving car startup Aurora has raised $US3.1 million (£2.5 million), according to a filing with the SEC.

8. Israeli VC firm 83North announced the close of its new tech fund at $US250 million (£200 million), its largest yet. The fund, 83North IV, will invest in European and Israeli companies and brings the firm’s total capital under management to $US800 million (£640 million).

9. Emirates announced that it will offer complimentary Microsoft Surface tablets for use on board non-stop flights to the US. The move is designed to help passengers get around the laptop ban.

10. London fintech startup Monzo announced that it has had the restrictions on its banking app lifted. The move means that Monzo can now start providing its pre-paid card and beta app users with full, unrestricted current accounts.

