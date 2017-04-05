Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Apple is planning a major overhaul of the Mac Pro, its high-end desktop computer. However, it won’t be released until 2018.

2. Apple is also planning to release a much more powerful iMac later this year. Apple normally keeps quiet about the products in its pipeline, but the company’s “preannouncements” this week were an exception.

3. Universal Music Group has officially signed a new, multi-year global licensing deal with Spotify. The move is considered to be a vital step in the streaming company’s journey towards attempting an IPO.

4. Analysts warned that Imagination Technologies may not be able to survive without Apple. Apple notified the UK graphics chip designer this week that it plans to start designing its own graphics chips within the next two years and the company’s stock price fell more than 70%.

5. Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the web, has waded into Britain’s debate over encryption. He called any attempts to weaken the technology a “bad idea.”

6. Mercedes has formed a new alliance with Bosch to develop robot taxis. The alliance will look to develop the autonomous software before 2025.

7. Vin Diesel said Mark Zuckerberg is such a huge fan he’ll correct his own movie quotes when they hang out. “He’s such a great guy and he’s a fan of my work,” Diesel told The New York Times.

8. Teens think Google and YouTube are some of the coolest brands around. That’s according to a self-promotional study by Google, which it is now being mocked for online.

9. Airbnb joined the same-sex marriage debate in Australia with its new ad campaign. In the ad, the company calls for marriage equality by asking people to wear a broken ring.

10. Scientists have invented a smartphone-screen material that’s designed to repair its own scratches. The group predicts that this new self-healing material will be used for phone screens and batteries by 2020.

