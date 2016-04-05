Revolv The soon-to-be-useless Revolv smart-home hub and app.

1. Nest, a smart-home company owned by Google’s holding company Alphabet, is dropping support for a line of products. Revolv devices will become completely useless.

2. Home-sharing platform Onefinestay has been acquired by AccorHotels for $169 million (£118 million). AccorHotels said it will invest a further $73 million (£51 million) to expand Onefinestay’s worldwide presence.

3. British police tricked a suspected terrorist into handing over his unlocked iPhone by posing as company managers at the suspect’s workplace. Junead Khan was planning to target US Air Force bases in East Anglia, and communicated online with an ISIS fighter in Syria, The Guardian reports.

4. Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has led a $3.1 million (£2.1 million) funding round in Comma.ai, a self-driving car company. Comma.ai was founded by legendary hacker George Hotz.

5. There is a worldwide shortage of the board game Go after Google DeepMind showcased the ancient Chinese game to 280 million people. The games were broadcast on YouTube.

6. Credit Suisse estimates that Apple has 588 million users worldwide. There are one billion active Apple devices in use, meaning the average Apple user owns 1.7 devices.

7. A new Google update makes it possible for people to vote for their favourite contestants on shows like “The X Factor” directly from Google Search. The update allows people to search for a show and simply tap on the contestant they want to vote for.

8. Management staff at Valk Fleet, a food delivery startup in the UK and Germany, have received death threats from unpaid drivers. The company recently collapsed into administration.

9. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes the secret to a harmonious life is to stop obsessing over your smartphone. Nadella told Business Insider that he believes in work-life “harmony” as opposed to work-life “balance.”

10. Coworking giant WeWork has opened the doors to its new dorm-like apartments, WeLive, in New York. Prices start at $1,375 (£956) a month.

