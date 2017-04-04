Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Apple has ditched UK chip designer Imagination Technologies. The break up is poised to turn bitter.

2. Facebook is launching a $US14 million (£11 million) news literacy project to fight “fake news”. The Ford Foundation and Mozilla are also contributing to the project.

3. The two most popular Amazon original shows in most countries are “The Grand Tour” and “The Man in the High Castle.” They are central to Amazon’s strategy for world domination, according to Amazon Studios boss Roy Price.

4. Google is turning to machine learning to help it identify objectionable content. Such content has caused over 250 brands to freeze their ad spend with YouTube and Google display.

5. Waymo, the self-driving division of Google’s parent company Alphabet, accused Uber of violating a court order. In a letter submitted to a judge, Waymo’s legal team says Uber “wilfully ignored” the court order to provide about 14,000 documents and other materials.

6. Google says its self-driving-car lead Anthony Levandowski made $US120 million (£96 million) in incentives while secretively building Otto, a competing company eventually acquired by Uber. That’s according to an arbitration demand filed by Google against Levandowski and another employee.

7. When Verizon merges Yahoo with AOL after its acquisition of Yahoo closes, the newly created division will get a new name. That new name is Oath, sources tell Business Insider.

8. Apple’s online store is running a rare sale on Beats headphones. Apple’s products don’t go on sale often, and they almost never go on sale at Apple’s stores.

9. Over one million Reddit users waged a virtual war to create a bizarre work of art. It has 16 million pixels.

10. Facebook is testing a second News Feed without posts from your friends. Facebook is using a new tab to only show recommended videos and articles based on what you already like and watch in your main News Feed.

