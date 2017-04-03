Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Monday.

1. Apple, Amazon, and Google are reportedly in a multibillion bidding war for Toshiba’s NAND flash memory unit. There are about 10 potential bidders, according to a Reuters source.

2. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 facial recognition feature can be fooled with a photo. Samsung said that facial recognition isn’t intended to be a secure feature and that it’s just a way to open your phone to the home screen.

3. For April Fools’ Day, Snapchat added a new filter that makes any image look exactly like an Instagram photo. And the caption, three tears of joy emoji, shows just how amused Snapchat is about Instagram’s copying game.

4. British employees at Berlin language startup Babbel are concerned about what Brexit means for their future. Of Babbel’s 450 staff, 32 of them are British.

5. Apple hired a veteran product manager from YouTube and Spotify to boost its video platform. His name is Shiva Rajaraman.

6. The Middle East’s biggest airlines are cleverly defying the US government’s laptop ban. Qatar, Emirates, Etihad, and Turkish Airlines have all developed ways to get around it.

7. Reddit used April Fool’s Day to launch “Place,” which challenges the site’s millions of users to work together and be creative. Reddit Place is a huge, collaborative canvas accessible on Reddit for desktop, iOS, and Android. It’s almost like a massively multiplayer Microsoft Paint.

8. Some 46% of millennials living in the San Francisco Bay Area say they’re ready to leave, according to a survey. Cost of living was the biggest motivating factor.

9. Apple is opening fewer stores in Europe and focusing on China instead. That’s according to a note from a UBS analyst.

10. Google’s April Fools’ Day trick let people play “Ms. Pac-Man” in Google Maps. Google did the same thing on the desktop version of Maps in 2015.

