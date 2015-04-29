REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Twitter’s CEO Dick Costolo gestures during a conference at the Cannes Lions in Cannes June 20, 2012. Cannes Lions is the International Festival of creativity.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Twitter announced its Q1 earnings yesterday — and it was a nightmare for the company. First, NASDAQ accidentally published the report early. Then, stock was down 18% after huge misses and reduced Q2 revenue guidance.

2. Samsung overtook Apple to become the top smartphone maker in Q1. Samsung shipped 83.2 million smartphones, 24% of the market compared to Apple’s 18%.

3. GoPro’s Q1 earnings beat analyst estimates. Shares were up 7.8% following the news.

4. Uber wants its drivers to deliver packages. Drivers who sign up for Uber’s new delivery service will need to use two phones to use it, though.

5. One of Apple Pay’s biggest competitors has a new CEO. Brian V. Mooney is the new CEO of Merchant Customer Exchange, the company behind NFC payment system CurrentC.

6. A Google executive admitted that the company made mistakes with Google News. Carlo D’Asaro Biondo said that the company “has to accept” that it has made mistakes.

7. Microsoft is going to kick off its annual developer conference today. It’s expected to give an official release date for Windows 10, as well as new information on Office apps, web browser Project Spartan, and Windows Azure.

8. New leaked screenshots show what the Start menu is going to look like in Windows 10. It has a slightly transparent look.

9. Coinbase is launching its Bitcoin exchange in the UK today. It’s the first time that it has expanded its exchange outside of America.

10. Music streaming grew 81% in the UK in the last year. It’s set to grow even more in 2015.

