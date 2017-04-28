Ramin Talaie/Getty Images Pichai Sundararajan, known as Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.

Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Friday.

1. Amazon crushed its first quarter earnings, reporting revenue of $US35.71 billion (£27.68 billion). The stock was up about 4% in after-hours trading.

2. Google’s parent company Alphabet also beat earnings expectations for the first quarter. The stock was up more than 4% in after-hours trading.

3. Microsoft came in in with a slight miss on revenue in its first quarter earnings. Still, Microsoft was able to show strong growth in its crucial Office and Azure cloud computing segments.

4. Google built an app that takes perfect nighttime photos. There’s one small problem: you can’t use it.

5. A SpaceX employee posted a photo of the company’s first tunnel boring machine. The machine clearly displays the company’s logo: The Boring Company. The post has since be removed.

6. Google CEO Sundar Pichai hinted at how Google will make money from maps. Unfortunately, it sounded like lots of ads.

7. Uber’s self-driving car boss, Anthony Levandowski, is stepping aside. He is going to stop working on Lidar — the specialised radar sensors that autonomous vehicles rely on to map their surroundings and to navigate on their own — amid a legal fight with Waymo.

8. Tesla executive Klaus Grohmann was ousted last month after a clash with CEO Elon Musk. The clash was over the strategy of Grohmann’s firm, which Tesla had acquired in November, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

9. Apple is working on its own Visa pre-paid debit cards, Recode reports. The pre-paid debit cards would tie into an unannounced service that would allow iPhone users to send money to each other digitally.

10. Uber will offer insurance to UK drivers in case they are injured or sick. Drivers who have completed at least 500 Uber journeys to date can pay £2 a week, or £104 a year, for the benefits package.

