Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Facebook reported its Q1 earnings and stock soared nearly 9% after the company beat analyst expectations. Facebook’s revenues for the period came in at $5.38 billion (£3.70 billion).

2. An Apple employee was found dead in a conference room at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. It is believed to be an isolated incident.

3. Microsoft is buying 10 million strands of long oligonucleotides — laboratory-made molecules of DNA — from San Francisco startup Twist Bioscience. Microsoft could be planning to use the DNA to store data.

4. Facebook has added a paid security detail for COO Sheryl Sandberg. The social network spent over $1.2 million (£800,000) to protect her in 2015.

5. Photo agency Getty Images says it is going to file a formal complaint with the European Commission over the way Google displays its images in search results. The company is unhappy with the high-resolution images that Google includes when you search for images.

6. British manufacturer Dyson, best known for its bagless vacuum cleaners, has launched a £299 “Supersonic” hairdryer. It invested £50 million into the development of the product.

7. Tinder is experimenting with a new feature that lets you organise group dates. People have reacted with alarm after realising it also shows you a list of all of your Facebook friends that use the dating app, and lets you view friends’ Tinder profiles.

8. An AI startup owned by Google is about to be scrutinised for processing NHS patient data. Google DeepMind’s healthcare unit will be reviewed by a panel of government tech leaders and healthcare experts.

9. Instagram is experimenting with a monochrome colour scheme. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app is showing a small portion of users a black-and-white app — moving away from its traditional navy blue design.

10. Volvo is looking for families to take part in a new driverless car experiment that will take place in London next year. The test will be the largest and most extensive autonomous vehicle programme on Britain’s streets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.