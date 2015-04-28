Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple announced its Q2 earnings yesterday. It beat expectations, largely thanks to strong iPhone sales. It sold 61.2 million iPhone units, versus an expected figure of 58.1 million.

2. Google is creating a €150 million grant to support journalism in Europe. The Digital News Initiative is being launched with the support of eight publications.

3. Best Buy is launching support for Apple Pay. It was a supporter of the rival service CurrentC, but has changed to support Apple’s NFC payment service.

4. Facebook is adding video calling to its Facebook Messenger app. It works for both iOS and Android devices.

5. Instagram launched an updated app with new filters and emoji tagging. The app has gradually added filters over the years.

6. Only 22% of Apple Watch buyers actually received their device over the weekend. Friday was the first day that watches shipped out to customers.

7. Jay Z claims that rival music streaming services are “spending millions” on a “smear campaign” against his site Tidal. Apple has been accused of sabotaging the music of artists associated with Tidal.

8. Political reporter Peter Hamby is leaving CNN to become Snapchat’s head of news. The app is planning to delivers news to its users.

9. Valve is removing the option for video game developers to charges players to download fan-made modifications for games through Steam. Video game fans were outraged by the idea.

10. Time Warner Cable says it’s open to being acquired by Charter. That would create a cable giant.

