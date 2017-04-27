Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Amazon has launched a new Echo device that helps you decide what to wear. It’s called the Echo Look.

2. Taxi app Gett has acquired rival Juno for $US200 million (£155 million) to help it compete with companies like Uber and Lyft. Juno is based in New York City.

3. Twitter’s revenue declined for the first time last quarter. However, it still managed to beat expectations across the board.

4. More than $US3 billion (£2.3 billion) has now been pledged to projects on Kickstarter. The company will celebrate its eighth birthday on Friday.

5. Tech unicorn Ve Interactive’s management has rescued the company from administration. The buyout means Ve Interactive is “protected” for the time being, a spokesman said.

6. A mysterious pair of Google headphones have shown up in FCC filings. The headphones look pretty basic: over-the-ear cans with Bluetooth and an optional wired connection.

7. Spotify acquired blockchain startup Mediachain. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

8. Berlin has rejected Google’s new “Campus” building. Residents in Kreuzberg say the startup hub will be too loud, while the council is concerned about how high Google wants to make the building.

9. TransferWise is opening an Asian hub in Singapore. The London-based fintech firm hopes to have 30 people there by the end of the year.

10. Marc Benioff took a 60% cut to his $US33 million (£26 million) pay package to appease Salesforce investors. Salesforce is also going to stop paying for Benioff’s personal security detail in the new fiscal year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.