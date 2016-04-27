Reuters Pictures Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Apple stock fell 8% after the company released its Q2 earnings. iPhone sales fell for the first quarter in the device’s history.

2. Twitter missed Wall Street revenue targets in its Q1 results. The company’s revenues came in below analyst expectations at $595 million (£408 million).

3. Nokia is buying French wearables company Withings for $191 million (£131 million). The company makes fitness trackers, smart bathroom scales, and a range of other devices.

4. Ant Financial, a Chinese fintech company that is partly owned by the chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba, has raised a $4.5 billion (£3.1 billion) funding round. It’s the biggest individual tech funding round ever.

5. London startup Yieldify has been hit with a second lawsuit from competitor Bounce Exchange. The company is again alleging that Google-backed Yieldify copied its code.

6. Apple is facing further delays on a proposed €850 million (£659 million) data centre in Ireland. Appellants have called on a local planning body to hold an oral hearing around environmental and power consumption issues.

7. Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg and many others sent a letter to the US government over teaching kids to code. They want Congress to provide $250 million (£171 million) in federal funding to support the issue.

8. Twitter CFO Anthony Noto hinted that he’s itching to spend company’s $3.5 billion (£2.4 billion) on “game changing” acquisitions. He made the comments during Twitter’s Q1 conference call.

9. Google, Ford, Uber, Volvo, and Lyft are forming a coalition to push for action to help speed self-driving cars to market. The group said it will “work with lawmakers, regulators, and the public to realise the safety and societal benefits of self-driving vehicles.”

10. Apple Music now has 13 million paying subscribers, up from 11 million in February. Spotify, by comparison, had 30 million paying users in March.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.