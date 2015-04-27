Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Apple is set to announce its earnings today. Analysts are expecting $US56 billion in revenue and sales of 58.1 million iPhones.

2. Nokia has denied that it’s returning to manufacturing phones. It has reiterated that it has no plans to create or sell mobile phones.

3. Tesla’s website and Twitter account were hacked. Even Elon Musk’s Twitter account was briefly taken over.

4. Google executive Dan Fredinburg was amongst those killed in the Nepal earthquake. He suffered a head injury following an avalanche triggered by the earthquake.

5. The doctor planning the world’s first head transplant surgery insists that it’s not a marketing stunt for an upcoming video game. He looks incredibly similar to a character in the upcoming “Metal Gear Solid” game.

6. Someone hid an anti-Apple prank on Google Maps. The image of the Android mascot urinating on the Apple logo was sneaked into Google Maps.

7. Apple released three new adverts to promote the Apple Watch. They’re called “Rise,” “Up,” and “Us.”

8. The screen of the new Apple Watch has undergone scratch tests — and it looks like it’s nearly indestructible. It seems that it can only be scratched by diamond.

9. Video game fans are furious that developer Bethesda is going to start charging for fan-made modifications (“mods.”) They’re upset because developers only keep 25% of the sale price for mods.

10. Dropbox is opening an office in Paris. It already has offices in Dublin and London.

