Good morning! Here is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Larry Page’s flying car will be available to buy before the end of the year. The car is made by a company called Kitty Hawk, which has received funding from Page.

2. London delivery startup Doddle is closing most of its stores after burning through tens of millions of pounds. The company is laying off more than 100 people as it pivots its business model.

3. Snapchat maker Snap Inc. is saying “Hallo” to media outlets in Germany with the launch of its Discover section in the country. Bild, Spiegel Online, Sky Sport, and Vice will begin publishing content in German on Snapchat starting April 25, a Snap spokesperson told Business Insider.

4. Amazon has quietly formed a team to explore how it can best use driverless technology to deliver packages. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

5. Fling’s founder has incorporated a new music streaming startup after burning through $US21 million (£16 million). The company is called Gig FM.

6. Photos of an iPhone 8 dummy model have been leaked that suggest a big update is on the way. The photos were initially published on Twitter.

7. Wikipedia cofounder Jimmy Wales is launching a community-powered news site. The site, called Wikitribune, will aim to combat fake news and mistrust of the media.

8. LoveCrafts, the UK-headquartered marketplace for craft products, has raised £26 million in new funding. The money comes from Scottish Equity Partners, as well as previous investors Balderton Capital and Highland Europe.

9. Payments company Square has acquired the engineering team behind Yik Yak for less than $US3 million (£2.4 million). That’s according to a new report form Bloomberg, citing sources.

10. A bureaucratic mistake has revealed Apple’s secret team of self-driving car experts. An Apple filing obtained by Business Insider on Friday through a public records request contained the names of six individuals that Apple names as the official “driver/operators” of these driverless vehicles.

