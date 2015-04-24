Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Google reported slight misses on its Q1 earnings, but stock was up 4% in after hours trading. Revenue was $US17.26 billion versus an expected figure of $US17.5 billion.

2. Amazon beat analyst expectations for its Q1 earnings. Stock was up 5% in after hours trading.

3. Microsoft also beat analyst expectations for its earnings call. It brought in $US21.73 billion in revenue, versus an expected $US21.06 billion.

4. Comcast has dropped its bid to buy Time Warner Cable. It expected that regulators would have killed the bid.

5. The first Apple Watch orders are delivered today. It also goes on sale in a handful of boutique stores — but people aren’t lining up to buy it.

6. Kleiner Perkins will seek nearly $US1 million in costs from Ellen Pao if she appeals the verdict in her gender discrimination trial. It has said that it will not seek costs if she does not appeal.

7. The EU is considering creating a new regulator to focus on internet companies. The new body would mainly focus on US internet companies.

8. Xiaomi launched a new $US205 phone. The Mi 4i was announced at an event in India.

9. Apple has patented a new kind of direction system that makes it sound like a human is giving navigation instructions. It uses landmarks instead of compass directions and distances.

10. Costa Coffee says that it may have had a data breach. The contact information of some Coffee Club customers may have been accessed.

