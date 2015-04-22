REUTERS/Ruben Sprich Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer smiles before the session ‘In Tech We Trust’ in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Yahoo slightly missed on its Q1 earnings. It brought in $US1.04 billion in net revenue, compared to an expected figure of $US1.06 billion. Stock dropped as much as 2% in after hours trading.

2. Google’s wireless phone service could launch as early as today. Customers will be credited for any data that they don’t use.

3. Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts released a video that explains to Apple employees what’s happening with the launch of the Apple Watch. She says that it was a hard decision to make initial orders online-only.

4. Twitter accounts can now be sanctioned even if they don’t threaten someone with violence. That was a loophole used by Twitter trolls to post abuse on the platform.

5. Facebook is going to start prioritising posts made by your friends over pages that you like. It’s also going to start hiding posts that your friends like or comment on.

6. Google spent $US5.5 million on lobbying in Q1. That’s a new record for the company.

7. Apple is letting some developers buy an Apple Watch before anyone else. It says that it has been selecting developers at random for the offer.

8. We may have gotten our first look at the box of the Apple Watch Sport. It’s a minimalist white cardboard box.

9. HP finally found a buyer for photo printing service Snapfish. It acquired the site for $US300 million in 2005, and will now sell it to District Photo before October.

10. Tesco Broadband went down for many users in the UK yesterday. The outage lasted for hours.

