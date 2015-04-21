AP Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this morning.

1. Today is “mobilegeddon!” Google is updating its search algorithm today to favour sites that have mobile-friendly options, and demoting sites that don’t. The move is intended to address the increasing shift to mobile web browsing.

2. Elon Musk had an $US11 billion deal in place to sell Tesla to Google in 2013. Larry Page accepted the deal — but negotiations dragged on until Tesla began making profits, and Musk subsequently backed out. Tesla’s market cap is now $US26 billion.

3. Startups are blowing $US1 million a month and it’s getting ‘frightening,’ warns Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman. The Y Combinator startup accelerator doesn’t think the tech industry is a bubble, but is urging caution over high burn rates.

4. Twitter will now let anyone message anyone. Previously, a user had to be following you if you wanted to Direct Message (DM) them, but that’s no longer the case.

5. Yahoo has driven a hard bargain with Microsoft over the two companies’ search contract. CEO Marissa Mayer has renegotiated the contract, and Yahoo will now keep more of the revenues from ads, and can take Bing’s algorithmic search results without taking its ad listings at the same time.

6. IBM is killing it, and investors are happy.The company isn’t out of the woods yet, and is still contracting overall — but is seeing strong improvements in certain key areas.

7. UK taxpayers gave supermodel Lily Cole £200,000 for her startup, and she’s now using it to sell £2,200 stools made out of bread. Impossible is a site where people can “share skills, services and resources without money as the medium.” The site is now selling furniture made out of bread, and an £87 “Problems are opportunities” hat.

8. Samsung has taken the drastic step of hiding its company name from the Galaxy S6 in Japan. The South Korean company has always used sparser branding in Japan, but after falling profits, it has now ditched the “Samsung” name in the country altogether.

9. You can now download an archive of your Google search history. It’s also possible to delete it completely.

10. Ben & Jerry’s made a stoner version of Apple’s classic ‘1984’ ad in honour of 4/20. The company is launching a new ice cream burrito.

