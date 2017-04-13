Lucasfilm You’ll be able to play as ‘Kylo Ren’ in the new ‘Star Wars Battlefront’ game.

Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know today.

1. Apple is reportedly developing technology that could help treat diabetes. The company has hired a team of biomedical engineers as part of a secret project to develop sensors for people with diabetes.

2. Elon Musk fired back at the investors who want Tesla to shake up its board. “This investor group should buy Ford stock. Their governance is amazing…” Musk tweeted.

3. Analysts think Synaptics is the company most at risk of being ditched by Apple next. Another Apple supplier, Dialog, recently saw its stock tank 36% over fears it could lose its key contract with Apple.

4. Burger King made a TV ad designed to trigger voice-activated Google devices in people’s homes. The ad made Google Home read out the Wikipedia page for the Whopper burger, but Google updated its software to stop it happening.

5. Uber reportedly developed software called “Hell” to track Lyft drivers. “Hell” reportedly worked by using fake passenger accounts.

6. BlackBerry surged 15% after being awarded $US814.9 million (£648 million) in arbitration with Qualcomm. The decision came following a legal fight over royalty overpayments.

7. Samsung is reportedly building a foldable smartphone prototype with two screens. Reports suggest it will be ready around midyear, but don’t expect it to go on sale publicly.

8. TransferWise’s CEO said that if he were setting up the fintech company today, “I probably would not choose London.” Taavet Hinrikus said he wanted “action not just words” from the UK government.

9. A trailer for the new “Star Wars” video game “Star Wars Battlefront 2” leaked online. It shows characters including Kylo Ren and Darth Maul.

10. Facebook will now teach you how to spot fake news. It is adding a box to the top of the News Feed for users in 14 countries that offers to provide tips on “spotting false news.”

