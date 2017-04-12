Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know today.

1. Samsung’s new Siri rival won’t be fully functional when the Galaxy S8 launches. Bixby won’t be able to take voice commands until later this year.

2. Uber’s top PR person is leaving. Uber announced last night that British-born Rachel Whetstone will leave the company.

3. We spoke to a student who worked in an iPhone factory in China for six weeks. Dejian Zeng told us what it’s actually like inside a Pegatron factory.

4. Microsoft said it will fix a security flaw in Microsoft Word that has been used by scammers. The bug could allow malicious software to be installed.

5. Instagram continued its attack on Snapchat by launching disappearing messages. Just like Snapchat, the messages will disappear when opened.

6. Dialog Semiconductor’s stock plunged after an analyst warned Apple may use fewer of its chips. Shares in the company fell as much as 16%.

7. Toshiba finally filed its delayed earnings — without auditor endorsement. The earnings had already been delayed twice.

8. Fitbit’s new smartwatch has reportedly been plagued by production delays. Sources told Yahoo Finance that the launch has been delayed.

9. Snapchat said it had “nothing to hide” from a lawsuit that claims it inflated growth metrics. The former employee says CEO Evan Spiegel said his app is only for “rich people.”

10. Qualcomm fired back at Apple and accused it of making false statements. The legal battle between the two companies is getting ugly.

