1. Google DeepMind is about to take on the world’s number one Go player. Ke Jie will take on DeepMind in three games of classical Go during the “Future of Go Summit’ in China next month.

2. China’s LeEco scrapped its $US2 billion (£1.6 billion) deal with Vizio because of “regulatory headwinds.” The Chinese tech company has made a collaboration agreement with the US brand, though.

3. Magic Leap purchased a startup founded by former Apple employees and looked into buying an Oscar-winning animation studio. Magic Leap acquired Texas-based FuzzyCube Software and considered buying Moonbot Studios.

4. Qualcomm fired back at Apple yesterday after it was accused of overcharging. Qualcomm has launched its own countersuit in which it says that Apple breached agreements and encouraged government agencies to investigate Qualcomm.

5. Teens are dropping smaller social networks in favour of Snapchat and Instagram. Apps like Kik and Tumblr are losing market share.

6. Google’s next Pixel phone might have a curved screen. Google has reportedly offered to invest at least $US880 million (£708 million) in LG’s display division so that it gets a steady supply of flexible OLED screens.

7. Foxconn might spend $US27 billion (£21.7 billion) to buy Toshiba’s chip business. Toshiba is looking to sell its chip business to make up for a writedown of its US nuclear business.

8. Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee asked on stage in London yesterday whether Twitter is a net good for the planet. He said that “nasty ideas” spread more quickly than positive posts on the social network.

9. PewDiePie has a new show — but it’s not on YouTube. Instead, the YouTube celebrity is launching a new show on Amazon-owned Twitch.

10. Twitter shareholders will vote on turning the company into a cooperative owned by its users. If the vote passes the company will have to prepare a report on the feasibility of the radical restructuring.

