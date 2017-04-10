Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Monday morning.

1. More and more reports are suggesting that the redesigned iPhone 8 will be delayed. It’s likely that the phone will be announced in September but delayed until later in the year.

2. Gig economy startup TaskRabbit is reportedly looking into selling itself. CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot confirmed to Recode that the company is looking into an acquisition offer which came about during its latest funding round.

3. Twitter’s top execs got another big payday last year as its stock tanked. The company’s latest proxy filing shows the compensation packages that Twitter’s execs earned.

4. A Spotify employee was killed in the terrorist attack in Stockholm. Chris Bevington was director of global partnerships and business development at the company.

5. The city of Dallas was hacked into on Friday night and its emergency warning system was triggered. Officials told The New York Times that the breach was likely to have happened locally.

6. Uber has told its side of the story in its court fight with Google’s self-driving car division Waymo. Uber said Waymo’s lawsuit is a “misfire.”

7. Amazon will spend about $US4.5 billion (£3.6 billion) on its fight against Netflix this year, according to JPMorgan. In July, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said Amazon would “nearly double” its investment in video.

8. Backchannel explained why Uber can’t get rid of CEO Travis Kalanick. Many tech companies have a share structure that gives the CEO ultimate control.

9. China threatened to make life tough for Google if Trump keeps up his criticism. Politician Liu Binjie said if Trump kept criticising the country’s trade practices, this would impact Google’s progress.

10. Facebook is confusing Brits with false suggestions that elections are taking place in their area. The company sent out News Feed alerts for upcoming local elections to many people who aren’t in areas with upcoming elections.

