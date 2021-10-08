Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

1. Elon Musk is moving Tesla’s headquarters from California to Austin, Texas. The Tesla chief made the announcement during an annual shareholder meeting. Musk outlines some of the reasoning behind the move here.

2. Twitch offered a brief explanation for the platform’s giant leak. The company explained how hackers accessed creator payouts and source code, and said there was no indication that users’ login or credit card information was breached. Read the explanation Twitch gave.

3. This former Facebook staffer quit her job once she realized she was giving the best years of her life to someone else’s vision. Amid 50-70 hour work weeks, Taygerly remembers feeling both “exhilarated and bone-tired” every single day. She shared five pieces of advice for people thinking about leaving their job.

4. Netflix employees speak out against Dave Chappelle’s new special. Some also criticized Netflix, saying it gave Chappelle a platform to make transphobic comments. See why Chapelle – and Netflix – are under fire for the special, “The Closer.”

5. Google and YouTube will prohibit monetization of climate denial content. The company announced it won’t let climate-denying creators profit on their platforms, one of the most aggressive policies any tech giant has set to combat climate change misinformation. Here’s what you need to know.

6. Tesla shareholders voted on whether to kick Elon Musk’s brother off the company’s board. Kimbal Musk was up for reelection to the board, as was James Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch. An advisory firm had urged shareholders to oust the pair, but the New York Times reported that shareholders voted to keep them. Read more about the vote here.

7. The verdict is in: Teens hate Facebook and Twitter. Of 10,000 teenagers surveyed, only 2% said Twitter or Facebook was their favorite social media app. Instead, Instagram and TikTok have taken the crown as youngsters’ favorite apps. What else the survey revealed about teens’ habits.

8. Snapchat rolled out safety features to cut down on sales of illegal drugs. After a string of fentanyl deaths, a safety portal will now redirect users who search for certain terms to educational materials about illegal drugs. Here’s how it’ll work.

9. Elizabeth Holmes’ defense lawyer just wrapped up a four-day long cross-examination – and the judge put an end to it. After former lab director Adam Rosendorff gave a damning testimony against Theranos’s fallen boss, lawyer Lance Wade attempted to destroy his credibility with the jury – only to earn a harsh rebuke from the judge. Here’s why the whole debacle seemed more exhausting than productive.

10. Tech firms like Uber and Google are making some major changes to the way they pay employees in stock. New hires at Uber can now unlock more of their equity faster, while Google, Stripe, and Coinbase could end Silicon Valley’s famed “rest and vest” culture to company equity. Get the inside scoop on the “experimentation” going on with big tech compensation.

