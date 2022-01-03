Hello and welcome to a new year! To kick off 2022, we’re sharing VCs’ predictions for the top tech trends to watch, as well as the best books on Big Tech to read this year.

Ready? Let’s dive in.

1. Venture capitalists share the top tech trends to watch this year. To tech investors, making predictions is a New Year’s tradition as hallowed as toasting at midnight — so we asked partners from major firms to share their forecasts. Here’s a look at what they told us:

Web3, a version of the web that aims to unbundle existing internet services, could go mainstream — and investors predict a new crop of startup unicorns may emerge within the space.

Fundraising “party rounds,” where startups field a bunch of small checks from several small investors, may “become the new normal for early-stage rounds,” according to one VC.

Hybrid work isn’t going anywhere. Partners told us that as long as the talent wars continue, employers won’t be able to force workers back to the office — and they’ll have to find ways to work in person and remotely instead.

Everything else you should keep an eye out for this year.

In other news:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

2. Twitter permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account. Greene, a Republican representative from Georgia, had her account suspended “for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” Twitter announced. Get the full rundown here.

3. Amazon may soon implement compensation changes. As the company grapples with widespread dissatisfaction over low pay, Amazon insiders and documents suggest it may be changing the way it pays employees — including special stock awards and higher counteroffers. What we know so far.

4. Tesla delivered a record number of vehicles in the fourth quarter. The company delivered 308,600 vehicles globally between September and December, and total vehicle deliveries in 2021 are up 87% from last year’s numbers. More on Tesla’s record-breaking quarter.

5. We outlined the 22 books on Big Tech to watch out for in 2022. The books’ topics range from the inside story on the Reddit meme stock craze to a guide to online dating. Check out our list here.

6. AT&T and Verizon rejected a request to delay the launch of 5G in the US. Citing concerns over aircraft interference, Pete Buttigieg and the Federal Aviation Administration sent a memo to the companies requesting they delay the rollout of 5G wireless services. Why the companies declined that request.

7. Inside the secretive firm behind Amazon’s real-estate strategy. KBC Advisors is a little-known and notoriously clandestine Seattle firm that drives Amazon’s expansion across the US — and can make or break entire neighborhoods. Insiders shared how KBC grew Amazon’s real-estate footprint from two warehouses to thousands.

8. Mark Zuckerberg snapped up even more land in Hawaii. The 110-acre purchase marks a $17 million addition to Zuckerberg’s controversial 1,500-acre estate on Kauai. Get the latest on Zuck’s presence in Hawaii.

9. Elon Musk has advice for young people who want to be successful. While being interviewed on a podcast, Musk offered five tips, including reading books, being useful, and not trying to be a leader. See his other advice here.

10. We rounded up the coolest electric cars of 2021. Last year was massive for electric vehicles, and 2022 is expected to be even bigger — so we listed the coolest battery-powered vehicles that debuted in 2021. From Porsche’s station wagon to the Canoo pickup, here’s our list.

What we’re watching today:

CES, a massive tech conference, kicks off in Las Vegas this week. Here’s what to expect.

Joaquin Duato will begin his new role as Johnson & Johnson’s CEO.

The Quadrantids meteor shower is peaking today — but it could be hard to spot.

Elaine Paul officially starts as Lyft’s Chief Financial Officer.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email [email protected] or tweet @jordanparkererb.)