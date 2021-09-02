Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. ​​Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

A quick programming note: there will be no newsletter on Monday in observance of Labor Day. We’ll be back in your inbox Tuesday morning.

Now, let’s get started.

1. Amazon is planning to roll out its own TV. A closely guarded secret within the company, the US launch could happen as early as October. More on the project that’s been two years in the making.

2. Some of your favorite Twitter accounts may start charging you to read their tweets. Twitter is launching a new feature, Super Follows, which will allow some users to charge a monthly subscription fee for exclusive content. Get the rundown on Super Follows.

3. Uber’s CEO spent a weekend delivering Eats – and came back with things he wanted fixed. The CEO spent hours biking deliveries around San Francisco, and found Uber should offer better instructions to couriers delivering to multibuilding apartment complexes, among other things. See what else he wants Uber to change.

4. Ireland’s data privacy watchdog fined WhatsApp $US266 ($AU360) million this week. The fine, which WhatsApp called “entirely disproportionate,” follows an inquiry into how the app shares personal data with other Facebook companies. Here’s what you need to know.

5. Amazon has advised its delivery partners to stop screening would-be drivers for marijuana use. Amazon said testing applicants has disproportionately impacted communities of color, and that dropping marijuana tests boosted job applications by 400%. Everything we know about the move so far.

6. ROLI, the startup that made futuristic musical instruments, has collapsed into administration and will relaunch as a new company. ROLI won backing from Grimes and Pharrell, but struggled to reach a mass market. More on the reset here.

7. Some Amazon employees can get a $US69 ($AU93) weekly bonus for coming to work on time. To help prepare for the company’s busiest season, Amazon is offering staff in the UK a bonus for racking up 100% attendance. Here’s how the bonus payment will work.

8. Facebook helped a group of employees evacuate Afghanistan. The employees, alongside “families who were in grave danger” and 75 children, fled Taliban rule earlier this week. More on the evacuation here.

9. A former SAP exec wants to help people get a job at her $US9 ($AU12) billion startup. Jenny Dearborn is helping people land jobs at marketing startup Klaviyo – even if they don’t have a traditional tech background. She explains her ambitious new plans.

10. Index Ventures is on a dealmaking tear. The venture firm is cranking out funding for startups faster in 2021 than ever, and added 14 unicorns to its portfolio of startups worth $US1 ($AU1) billion or more. Here’s what Index is doing – and why it shows no signs of slowing down.

Compiled by Jordan Erb. Tips/comments? Email [email protected] or tweet @JordanParkerErb.

Sign up for more Insider newsletters here.