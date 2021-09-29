Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. ​​Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

1. Amazon just unveiled its home robot. Named Astro, the robot has a periscope camera, microphone, and touchscreen, and can navigate your house to investigate security issues. Take a look at the robot that will keep a watchful eye on your home – and you.

2. This writer got to drive America’s first modern electric pickup, the Rivian R1T. While off-roading through the mountains of Colorado, he found that the outdoorsy pickup redefines what a truck can be. See what it was like to drive the R1T.

3. Elon Musk thinks Peter Thiel is a “sociopath” – and Thiel sees him as a “fraud.” In a new biography about Thiel, author Max Chafkin reveals the ins and outs of the men’s complicated history, including a McLaren car wreck that shook Thiel. Read other wild details about the billionaires’ love-hate relationship.

4. Dropbox’s billionaire founder says the 40-hour office week is a thing of the past. Drew Houston said the pandemic has changed work forever, including because some workers will be able to escape their commute and gain more control over their schedule. Why he thinks the 40-hour work week is dead.

5. A power shortage in China is threatening to roil an already strained supply chain. Power outages have forced several suppliers for companies like Apple and Tesla to suspend production, potentially further exacerbating the global supply-chain crisis. Here’s what you need to know.

6. Satya Nadella said Microsoft’s attempt to buy TikTok was the “strangest thing” he’d ever worked on. Microsoft announced it was pursuing an acquisition after former President Trump ordered TikTok’s parent company to sell its US operations – but the government lost interest and the deal ultimately fell through. Here’s what else Nadella said.

7. Elon Musk has mocked the shape of Blue Origin’s rocket. Speaking at the Code Conference on Tuesday, the SpaceX founder said the New Shepard rocket “can be shorter” for suborbital flights, prompting laughs from the audience. Read more about Musk and Bezos’ growing rivalry here.

8. Nasdaq fell 2% as surging Treasury yields and inflation concerns drag Big Tech stocks lower. Shares of mega-cap tech stocks Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft fell more than 2% in Tuesday trades, while Apple was down just over 1%. Get the full rundown here.

9. Scammers stole an alleged $US1.5 ($AU2) million using Apple employees’ own devices. Over a period of two years, two tech-savvy swindlers found a way to use Apple’s employee-only handheld sales devices to steal thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. Here’s how they pulled off the massive Apple gift card heist.

10. A former AWS exec says the damage to her career was worth suing the company. Cindy Warner is one of six former employees who have filed lawsuits over claims of retaliation and bias. Why she says speaking up was the right choice – even though it’s felt like a black mark on her reputation.

Compiled by Jordan Erb. Tips/comments? Email [email protected] or tweet @JordanParkerErb.

