Waymo self-driving car REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

1. Self-driving cars surged last year. So did collisions with them. Autonomous vehicles descended on California in record numbers in 2021, with cars from Alphabet-owned Waymo, GM’s Cruise, Amazon-owned Zoox, and other companies hitting the streets. Waymo even tripled the size of its fleet. But as the number of driverless cars increased, so too did collisions.

In 2021, the number of vehicles on California streets surged to 1,397, up from 903 that January. Meanwhile, the number of reported accidents more than doubled, to 98 from 44 the year before.

None of the reported collisions appear to have resulted in fatalities, but several accidents resulted in injuries of passers-by, other motorists, and even the occupants of the self-driving cars.

The collisions — which involved cyclists, electric-scooter riders, other cars, and a skateboarder — emphasize the imperfect state of self-driving cars.

Read our full report here.

In other news:

Tim Cook Apple

2. Apple posted record quarterly earnings. Despite ongoing supply shortages that affected sales, the company reported its largest single quarter in terms of revenue ever. Get the 411.

3. Gopuff has cut about 100 jobs across its operations and warehouse teams. In a move that could help the ultrafast-delivery startup control costs and prepare for a possible IPO later this year, GoPuff has also paused several plans to open more warehouses across the US. More on the company’s restructuring.

4. Google increased its parental leave policy to nearly six months. In an overhaul of its employee benefits, Google is also increasing employees’ paid vacation time to a minimum of 20 days per year, up from 15 days. Here’s what you need to know.

5. Behind the scenes of the power struggle at Black Girls Code. Kimberly Bryant built BGC into a $US40 ($AU57) million nonprofit powerhouse. Then employees complained about miserable leadership and Bryant was suspended. Now, she’s accusing the board of betrayal. Take an inside look at what’s going on.

6. Amazon will shut down its third-party seller program, “Sold by Amazon,” over allegations of price-fixing. Washington’s attorney general announced the termination of the program, and said Amazon will pay $US2.25 ($AU3) million to settle the allegations. Here’s what that means.

7. We outlined 43 enterprise-tech startups to bet your career on in 2022. As many workers search for careers with up-and-coming firms, we set out to find the startups that would be worth joining this year. From podcast-tech company Riverside.fm to sexual-harassment training startup Ethena, here’s our list of stand-out startups.

8. GM predicts it will overtake Tesla in EV sales by 2025. Despite only selling 26 electric vehicles last quarter, the legacy automaker said it would soon outstrip Tesla as the top US-based EV seller. Elon Musk said GM has “room for improvement.”

9. Amazon workers in Staten Island have enough signatures to hold a union election. After campaigning for a union vote since April, the NLRB has confirmed that the Amazon Labor Union can officially ask for a union election. More on that process here.

10. Elon Musk says Tesla’s humanoid robot is the most important product it’s working on. In Wednesday’s earning call, Musk said the robot — internally named “Optimus” — could one day outgrow its car business. Get the latest update on the Tesla Bot.

The latest people moves in tech:

