Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. ​​Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Let’s get started.

1. Uber is launching a fleet of 50,000 Teslas. As part of its push to make its ride-share network entirely electric, Uber is sending thousands of Teslas to the streets of Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Washington, DC.

The rollout is part of a partnership with rental-car company Hertz, which placed an order of 100,000 Teslas earlier this week – helping push Tesla to a $US1 ($AU1) trillion valuation.

Drivers in the participating cities can rent the EVs starting Nov. 1. Get the latest on Uber’s EV fleet.

2. Facebook could reveal its new name today. The company is hosting its annual Connect conference, which will likely focus on Facebook’s push into the metaverse – and we could learn more about the company’s anticipated rebrand. Here’s how to watch, and what to expect.

3. Instagram is letting all users add links to their Stories. Links, which used to be available only to users with more than 10,000 followers or a verified account, will now be accessible by everyone, a move that could be a big boost to nano and micro influencers. How the update could impact influencers’ businesses.

4. The FTC is looking into Facebook. Prompted by documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, the FTC has launched a probe to see if Facebook broke a $US5 ($AU7) billion settlement it reached with the agency over user privacy. The probe comes as Facebook grapples with one of its biggest crises ever. Meet 15 people working behind the scenes to fix its image.

5. Elon Musk didn’t tell his team he was moving Tesla’s HQ to Texas. The company’s California leadership team didn’t know about the headquarter move until Musk announced it in a shareholder meeting. What we know so far.

6. The company behind “Call of Duty” just canceled its huge annual event. Amid ongoing sexual harassment and misconduct investigations, Activision has canceled BlizzCon, a conference that was scheduled for February 2022. Why it decided to put the event on hold.

7. Netflix wants to turn an old army base into a production studio. The streaming company is one of several bidders vying for the 289-acre Fort Monmouth base in New Jersey, and has garnered support from the state’s governor. See the base with potential to become a production studio.

8. You can now ask Google to stop your child’s pictures from showing up in searches. In a move aimed at greater privacy for kids and teens, Google will let anyone under the age of 18 remove their images from search results. Here’s a look at how it works.

9. An employee used Google’s workplace counseling services – and says she’ll always regret it. The ex-employee met with a therapist hired by Google to help work through what she claims was a toxic work environment. But she worries Google’s therapists may have a conflict of interest, and is suing the company alleging pregnancy discrimination and retaliation.

10. Amazon’s ambitious grocery plans may be in jeopardy. Leaked documents show that Amazon planned to open hundreds of cashierless Fresh grocery stores by 2023 – so far it has only opened one. But a decline in technology costs could set it back on track. Take a look at everything else we learned from the leaked documents.

Compiled by Jordan Erb. Tips/comments? Email [email protected] or tweet @JordanParkerErb.

Sign up for more Insider newsletters here.