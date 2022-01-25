Happy Tuesday, readers. Today we’ve got the latest on a new lawsuit against Google, and the surge in demand for the Ford Maverick pickup.

Let’s dive in.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaking during a Google event in California in 2016. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

1. A new lawsuit claims Google tracks people’s location without permission. Lawsuits from four attorneys general say the company uses deceptive and unfair practices to trick users into sharing their location data.

The lawsuits allege Google deceived consumers by tracking their location — even if they had tried to turn off location history on their smartphones and web browsers.

Users’ location data can be tracked by Google Search, Google Maps, YouTube, and more, the complaint says, even if location information isn’t necessary for the app’s functionality.

Google uses said data to gather information about where people go, like church or restaurants, to build digital identities and better target ads to them, according to the suits.

“Simply put, even when a user’s mobile device is set to deny Google access to location data, the Company finds a way to continue to ascertain the user’s location,” one suit states.

Investors have to brace for more market volatility thanks to the new Omicron variant. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

2. S&P 500 plunged 3% ahead of tech earnings. The S&P tumbled Monday, briefly dropping into a correction before rallying to close higher. The tumult comes just before Microsoft, Tesla, and Apple report their earnings later this week — and before a key Federal Reserve meeting that could push interest rates up and send the stock market into chaos.

3. Google’s online shopping push is chipping away at Amazon’s lead in e-commerce searches. A handful of updates to the search giant’s shopping experience is leading to an increase in Google Shopping transactions — and taking valuable market share away from Amazon. What we know about consumers’ move to Google Shopping.

4. Peloton just took another PR hit. After a hellish month for the fitness retailer, Peloton suffered another PR blow on Friday after a “Billions” character had a heart attack while using its bike. Here’s what happened (warning: there are “Billions” spoilers).

5. Analysis: Elon Musk’s relationship with China points to a dark future for Tesla. Musk relishes battles with US politicians and regulators, but in China — a growing part of Tesla’s business — he’ll do whatever it takes to stay in the government’s good graces. More on Elon’s dangerous game with Beijing.

6. Ford will stop taking orders for its Maverick pickup truck amid huge demand. Customers will be able to reserve one of the $US20,000 ($AU28,002) Mavericks until Thursday evening. After that, the order books will be closed until sometime this summer. Here’s what you need to know.

7. Hulu’s new chief has the “superpower” to reshape the streamer, insiders say. Disney+ exec Joe Earley was named Hulu’s president just two years before Disney and Comcast’s joint ownership of the company is set to end — and sources say he’s the right person to lead Hulu through its next phase.

8. Apple is reportedly prepping its “widest array” of new products for this fall. Bloomberg first reported that Apple could be readying four new iPhones, the new Mac Pro, three Apple Watches, and a slew of other devices. What we could see from Apple this year.

9. Celebrities are diving into the metaverse. For Snoop Dogg, it’s the “Snoopverse,” a virtual space for concerts, pool parties, shopping, and more. For Paris Hilton, it’s “Paris World,” a virtual island built within Roblox. See A-listers’ takes on the metaverse.

10. Twitter has suspended a bot that spoiled the next day’s Wordle answer. “The Wordlinator,” an account that automatically replied to players’ tweets and spoiled the next day’s answer — and derided the person posting — has been taken down. What we know about the spoiler bot.

