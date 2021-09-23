Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Andrew Harnik/Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance/Pool via REUTERS

Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. ​​Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Let’s get started.

1. Tech giants are suing Texas. Groups representing Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter are suing Texas over a “social media censorship” law they say would protect “pro-Nazi speech” and “terrorist propaganda.” Here’s what you need to know.

2. Twitter will now allow users to send and receive tips in bitcoin. The bitcoin-tipping feature was previously only available to select users. Now, all users can tip with crypto. Here’s how.

3. Launch House, where founders pay to live and work in mansions, is facing scrutiny over safety. After a party and a COVID-19 outbreak, some VCs and people who signed up for the co-living experience said the community was, at times, poorly controlled and potentially unsafe. Here’s an inside look at Launch House’s “work hard, play hard” ethos.

4. The Mercedes-Benz EQS is hitting dealerships later this year. The EQS is Mercedes’ all-electric competitor to Tesla’s Model S. From range to cost, here’s how the EQS stacks up against the Model S.

5. Amazon’s planned department stores could have robots and dressing-room touchscreens. Sources told the WSJ that the department stores could utilize QR codes and have futuristic dressing rooms with touchscreens for requesting more clothes. See what else is in store.

6. More texts between Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former COO Ramesh Balwani have surfaced. In one, Holmes tells Balwani – her ex-boyfriend – she’s confident she’s the “best business person of the year.” Read more of the texts here.

7. Tesla wants the White House to increase penalties for automakers who don’t meet fuel efficiency standards. Tesla sells credits to other automakers to help them meet government vehicle emissions requirements, and says those credits are losing value. Here’s why.

8. Apple plans to give its retail employees bonuses of up to $US1,000 ($AU1,370). Retail employees hired before March 31 will get $US1,000 ($AU1,370), and those hired after will receive $US500 ($AU685), Bloomberg reported. The payments are intended to recognize their hard work during the pandemic.

9. TikTok employees are asked to abide by a set of six workplace principles, dubbed “ByteStyles.” TikTok employees are rewarded – and reprimanded – based on how closely they follow parent company ByteDance’s six culture principles, including “being grounded and courageous.” How ByteStyles keep employees in line.

10. Amazon had plans to bring Alexa’s home security system to your car. Leaked documents show Amazon was working on a plan to roll out Alexa Guard to vehicles late last year. Plus, we found the company expects to more than double Alexa in cars by next year. More on Amazon’s grand Alexa plans.

Compiled by Jordan Erb. Tips/comments? Email [email protected] or tweet @JordanParkerErb.

Sign up for more Insider newsletters here.