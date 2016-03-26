Happy Friday! Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Netflix has revealed for the first time that it lowers the streaming video quality on Verizon and AT&T. Netflix says that it has been throttling its video on wireless networks like AT&T and Verizon for over five years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

2. Playboy wants to sell itself, and it could go for more than $500 million. Investment bank Moelis & Co. is advising Playboy, Business Insider confirmed.

3. Snapchat has reportedly paid $100 million for a startup that makes emoji that closely resemble you. Snapchat has purchased Bitstrips, a company that makes personalised emojis, according to Fortune’s Dan Primack.

4. Yahoo’s board reportedly wants to sell its core business for $10 billion. Microsoft is willing to provide financial help to whoever is interested in a deal, according to Re/code’s Kara Swisher.

5. Here’s what listening to 119 startup pitches over 2 days taught me about the future. Y Combinator’s startup showcase highlighted how potentially impactful and “serious” the next batch of tech startups are.

6. Uber is working with helicopter startup Blade to fly Californians to Coachella for $700 a seat. Blade, the on-demand transportation startup sometimes called “the Uber for helicopters,” is offering a special service for users heading to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

7. Microsoft’s new teen chatbot went off the rails Wednesday, posting a deluge of incredibly racist messages in response to questions.Microsoft has now taken Tay offline for “upgrades” after trolls taught the bot to be racist.

8. Apple is officially making a TV show with Will.i.am.The show is about apps, and it will feature real people who aren’t speaking from a script.

9. Playboy is interested in buying one of its fastest-growing competitors. In addition to exploring a sale, Playboy is looking at Arsenic, a growing media company that crowdsources images of women and has grown rapidly on newer social-media platforms.

10. Yahoo’s activist investor is making a bid to remove the company’s entire board. Starboard Value, an activist investor in Yahoo, confirmed on Thursday it was launching a proxy war to dump Yahoo’s entire board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.