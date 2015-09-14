Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off your week.

1. There’s a big shake-up coming in Yahoo’s media unit, and CMO Kathy Savitt is out of the company. She was one of CEO Marissa Mayer’s first big hires.

2. Early Twitter investor Chris Sacca says that the company’s largest shareholders support the idea of Jack Dorsey as the new CEO. Sacca also criticised the board for taking so long to choose a new CEO.

3. Microsoft has acquired Double Labs, developer of an app that lets you customise your Android phone’s lock screen. Microsoft already released a lock screen app last year, so it’s looking to do more with the space.

4. Sources tell Business Insider that Millennial Media was forced to sell to AOL after all of its top managers left the company. It sold for a fraction of its former value.

5. Apple will reportedly start storing Russian user data on servers inside Russia. Facebook is one of the companies that is reportedly refusing to comply with Russia’s strict laws on user data.

6. Barron’s published a new cover story which says that Alibaba stock could plummet to less than half of its current value. The author accused Alibaba’s management of making up some numbers.

7. Dropbox bought more startups in the past five years than any other pre-IPO technology company. It has purchased 23 different companies.

8. Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown has denied any wrongdoing in offering to make charges against RadiumOne CEO Gurbaksh Chahal go away. Brown says he did nothing wrong.

9. Apple designer Jony Ive was so offended by a parody soundboard that he asked Apple’s lawyers to get in touch. Apple said that Ive was upset by the site and it asked for the site to be taken down.

10. Former Ashley Madison CEO Noel Biderman allegedly discussed a “pump and dump” scheme in leaked emails. Biderman’s emails were leaked in the Ashley Madison hack.

