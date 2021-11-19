Happy Friday, readers. We got a leaked recording from an all-hands Amazon meeting, and Saudi Arabia wants to build a floating city.

AWS CEO Andy Jassy, who is set to become Amazon CEO, helped oversee the cloud unit’s rise. Mike Blake/Reuters

1. Leaked audio shows Amazon’s CEO criticizing reporters and politicians. In an all-hands meeting this week, CEO Andy Jassy told employees the press and politicians are nitpicking and talking about “edge cases” when they discuss Amazon’s shortcomings.

Here are some key takeaways from the recording:

An employee told Jassy that recent negative attention had “damaged our appeal to candidates and employee morale,” and asked for the CEO’s perspective.

In response, Jassy said that just because journalists “find it more interesting and salacious” to report on things the company could be doing better, “doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s the norm.”

Here’s what else he said in the leaked audio.

2. Some Amazon employees have snooped on celebrities’ purchases. A major investigation from Wired and Reveal found that low-level employees have been able to poke around in customers’ purchase history — from high-profile shoppers like Kanye West to “Avengers” stars, and even their own ex-partners. Here’s what else we learned from the report.

3. A Web Summit cofounder accused its CEO of bullying, blackmail, and coercion. In an affidavit filed in Dublin, David Kelly has alleged that Paddy Cosgrave, Web Summit’s high-profile CEO, has been “oppressive, aggressive, and coercive,” the latest in an ongoing legal battle between the founders. Details on the relationship, which Kelly says turned “irremediably toxic.”

4. Starbucks and Amazon opened a cashierless coffee shop in NYC. The cafe, which opened yesterday, will use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to let customers pick up drinks they preordered with the Starbucks app. See inside the new coffee shop.

5. The Elizabeth Holmes trial: The defense gets served. Lance Wade, the attorney leading the defense in Holmes’ trial, waited weeks for a shot at hedge fund manager Brian Grossman. He hoped to shift the blame away from Holmes and onto the investors who backed Theranos — but things didn’t work out as planned. How Grossman handily batted Wade away.

6. Bill Gates’ nuclear startup chose a Wyoming town for its first advanced reactor. The $US4 ($AU6) billion nuclear power plant will be located in Kemmerer, a coal town in western Wyoming. Here’s what you need to know.

7. Cisco insiders are worried that cost-cutting and layoffs could be on the way. The company is extending its annual holiday shutdown and making its employees take extra paid time off — but some are nervous it actually could mean more cuts. Here’s what employees told us.

8. Elon Musk said SpaceX will fly its Starship spaceship into orbit for the first time in January. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO said that even though it might not make it there successfully the first time, he’s “comfortable” it’ll make it sometime in 2022. What we know about the spaceship’s first (potentially unsuccessful) flight.

9. Saudi Arabia wants to build a floating, eight-sided city. Called Oxagon, the futuristic city would float on the Red Sea — though it’s unclear how much the city would cost or how it would float. You can see a promotional video for the project here.

10. EV startup Fisker just unveiled the production version of its first model. The base Ocean Sport SUV will start at $US37,499 ($AU51,620), and will come with features like a solar roof and a rotating touchscreen. Check out the Fisker Ocean.

