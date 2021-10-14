Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. ​​Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

1. DoorDash scrapped a pilot program to deliver free rape kits to college students. The company was running the program delivering at-home rape kits – but top executives didn’t know about it. Once they discovered it, the program was immediately suspended. Here’s how the program slipped past execs – and was ultimately cancelled.

2. William Shatner cried telling Jeff Bezos about his flight to space. After his journey to the edge of space with Blue Origin, Shatner said seeing space’s blackness was like looking at death: “I hope I never recover from this.”

3. The Elizabeth Holmes trial: The prosecution scores a $US275 ($AU373) million point. Former Safeway CEO Steven Burd took the stand Tuesday to explain how he fell for Holmes. A US attorney used his testimony to suggest Holmes had criminally withheld that the product didn’t work, while the defense painted Burd as a lazy car buyer. What else went down in the courthouse this week.

4. Miami’s mayor says the city is moving toward paying public employees in bitcoin. The move is part of Mayor Francis Suarez’s ongoing push to make Miami a major hub for digital assets. Here’s what else Suarez has planned for his city.

5. Apple will likely have to cut its iPhone 13 production goals for 2021. The global chip shortage may push Apple to slash its target by 10 million iPhones – and that might affect your holiday shopping. More on that here.

6. Netflix has reinstated three employees. The employees’ suspension came amid controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, though Netflix said they weren’t suspended because of their criticisms. Now, trans staff are planning a walkout to protest co-CEO’s choice not to remove the special. More on that here.

7. Elon Musk’s Bay Area mansion is up for sale again. After taking it off the market last month, the mansion is back – and it’s now 15% cheaper at $US32 ($AU43) million. See the house here.

8. Mark Zuckerberg’s stranglehold on Facebook could put the company at risk. With 55% of the company’s voting shares, Zuckerberg has majority power over the company – and experts are saying he’s “the most powerful person who’s ever walked the face of the earth.” They explain why that’s problematic.

9. In a leaked email, an Amazon exec addressed complaints about “toxic” culture. Amazon’s Fresh grocery employees raised concerns about burnout during all-hands meetings this year, prompting a senior exec to say in an email he’s “extremely concerned.” You can read the leaked email here.

10. Crowdfunding, once a last resort for startups, has been attracting unicorns. New SEC regulations are making it safer for both startups and investors, and some founders are using crowdfunding platforms to raise millions. Get the latest on the recent boom in equity crowdfunding.

Compiled by Jordan Erb.

