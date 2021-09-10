Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. ​​Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Let’s get started.

1. Facebook and Ray-Ban just launched their smart glasses. Selling for $US299 ($AU406), the Ray-Ban Stories will be able to capture photos and videos. See the glasses – which actually look like normal glasses – here.

2. Amazon is offering to pay for US hourly employees to get college degrees. The company announced it would cover the full cost of college tuition for more than 750,000 workers in an attempt to attract new employees. Take a look at what Amazon will pay for.

3. The golden age of Silicon Valley’s iconic perks is over. Gone are the days of on-site laundry services, doggy daycares, and bustling cafeterias – but as tech workers reevaluate their work-life priorities, the loss of some perks may actually be a good thing.

4. Elizabeth Holmes fans showed up to her trial dressed like her. A handful of lookalikes showed up to Homes’ Theranos fraud trial dressed just like her, saying “We’re fans.” More on the Elizabeth Holmes fan club.

5. Amazon announced the launch of its first collection of Amazon-built smart TVs. The 4K smart TVs will launch in October, and will come with Alexa voice control that doesn’t even need a remote. We broke down everything you need to know, including prices, sizes, and specs.

6. Microsoft and LinkedIn’s CEOs are no longer planning firm return-to-office dates. In an interview with CNBC, the execs said instead of setting expectations for a return date, they’re rethinking their approach to “flexibility.” Here are their plans moving forward.

7. Young Mark Zuckerberg would have minutes-long awkward silences. LinkedIn’s cofounder, while speaking with Bloomberg, described a quiet young Zuckerberg who would leave awkward gaps in the conversation – and explained why he invested in Facebook anyway.

8. Google settled with a former employee who said he was fired over workplace activism. According to Bloomberg, Google has reached a private settlement with a software engineer who said the company terminated his contract to crush unionization efforts. What we know so far.

9. States are starting to make everyone’s salaries public, and employers are terrified. New laws in some states will require employers to disclose their compensation levels to applicants in a move toward pay transparency. Here’s what to know about the impending pay-transparency revolution.

10. Amazon aggregator Thrasio just bought three brands worth a combined $US100 ($AU136) million. The three brands bring the number of Thrasio’s acquisitions to 150, and signals the aggregator’s shift to larger deal sizes. More on that here.

Compiled by Jordan Erb.

