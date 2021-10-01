Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. ​​Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

1. Blue Origin employees accuse Jeff Bezos of sacrificing safety to win the billionaire space race. In an open letter published this week, 21 current and former Blue Origin employees accused the CEO of abandoning safety – and creating a toxic, sexist work culture along the way. Here’s what you need to know.

2. In leaked private notes, Elizabeth Holmes wrote about “becoming Steve Jobs.” CNBC obtained and published several notes from the Theranos founder, including one about having “nothing to hide” when the company’s testing issues were exposed. Read more of Holmes’ notes here.

3. A Google veteran shared the explosive letter he sent colleagues after quitting. After 16 years with the company, the Google engineer left in January, saying AI ethicist Timnit Gebru’s departure “extinguished” his desire to continue. Read his letter to coworkers here.

4. It’s baaaack: the 12-foot (3.66m) Home Depot skeleton is going viral on TikTok again – and selling out of stores. Last year, people couldn’t get enough of the monstrous skeleton that took over the internet ahead of Halloween. Now, 10 stores we called said they’ve already sold out. See the viral sensation here.

5. Anti-vaxxers outside the US still have active channels, despite YouTube’s ban. YouTube earlier this week banned vaccine misinformation on its site, but analysts and reporters found accounts with hundreds of thousands of subscribers still active in other countries. What we know so far.

6. AT&T will require more than 150,000 unionized employees to get vaccinated. Before entering the workplace, most of AT&T’s unionized employees will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the company said. More on that here.

7. A new Massachusetts proposition could mean some drivers only make $US4.82 ($AU7) an hour. Uber and Lyft are backing a proposition that would classify drivers as contractors in Massachusetts – but a study says it could negatively impact drivers. Here’s why.

8. Scam apps caused millions of Android users to get a $US42 ($AU58) monthly charge on their wireless bills. More than 200 apps run by attackers were used to scam money from the people who downloaded them. Here’s what you need to know.

9. Inside Salesforce COO Bret Taylor’s management style. Since his appointment to the C-Suite in 2017, Taylor has been the force behind many of the cloud giant’s major product initiatives. We spoke with Salesforce insiders, who described how Taylor has quietly driven much of Salesforce’s strategy.

10. Palantir could lose a lucrative contract for ICE’s tool that targets unauthorized workers. ICE is looking to replace FALCON, a tool that Palantir creates, with RAVEn, a tool Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and hundreds of other companies are vying to work on. We obtained a government document with the details – here’s what we learned.

