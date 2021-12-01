10 things in tech you need to know today.

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the start of another month. To kick off December, we’re telling you about Salesforce’s new co-chief executive, and Wall Street’s skepticism about Twitter’s new CEO.

Plus, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is testifying before Congress today at 10:30 ET. Watch it here.

Let’s dive in.

1. Bret Taylor is Salesforce’s new co-CEO. Taylor, the company’s chief operating officer, has been appointed as the company’s co-CEO and vice-chair of its board. He’ll serve alongside the company’s current chief executive, Marc Benioff.

It’s not the first time Salesforce has tested out having dual CEOs. From mid-2018 until 2020, Keith Block served with Benioff — though after his departure, Benioff had signaled another co-CEO wasn’t in his immediate plans.

It’s been a big week for Taylor. On Monday, he was named chairman of Twitter’s board, a position he agreed to after CEO Jack Dorsey’s departure. “You have no idea how happy this makes me,” Dorsey wrote.

Taylor has made a name for himself in the industry; first for his roles as an early product leader at Google and Facebook, and most recently for his leadership at Salesforce, where he’s long been considered to be Benioff’s eventual successor.

Get the latest on Taylor’s new roles.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2. Meta has been ordered to sell Giphy. Meta — formerly Facebook — bought gif database Giphy for $US400 ($AU559) million in May 2020. Now, the UK’s top antitrust watchdog has ruled the deal could harm social media users and wants Meta to sell. More on the ruling here.

3. Wall Street is wary of Twitter’s new CEO. Parag Agrawal, former CTO and Twitter veteran, took the reins from Jack Dorsey on Monday — but critics think he’s too much of an insider to shake things up and hit ambitious user and revenue goals. What analysts are saying about Twitter’s new leader.

4. Elizabeth Holmes says her ex-boyfriend and former Theranos COO physically and emotionally abused her. During her fraud trial this week, the Theranos founder testified that Sunny Balwani controlled what she ate, what her schedule was like, and when she saw her family. Read more from her testimony.

5. An ex-Google hiring committee member explains how to stand out during interviews. Carter De Leo, who sat on the company’s hiring committee for four years, told us some of the top reasons Google turned down strong candidates — and shared tips on how to nail an interview. Read his advice here.

6. Meta’s crypto head is leaving the company. David Marcus helmed two ambitious crypto projects at Meta that fizzled after scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators. He’ll depart by the end of the year. Here’s what else to know about his departure.

7. Googlers relocating from Silicon Valley and New York City will face a pay cut. Employees can request to change offices or work remotely — but with a catch: those moving somewhere with a lower cost of living will see a pay cut of as much as 25%. We created a tool to see just how much employees will lose depending on where they move. Check it out here.

8. Twitter is banning users from posting photos or videos of people without their permission. If the subject reports the media posted without their permission, Twitter says it will remove it. What we know so far.

9. Elon Musk reportedly warned that SpaceX faces the “risk of bankruptcy.” The SpaceX CEO told employees in a memo that the company is at risk of crisis if it can’t make better progress on its Starship engines. Here’s what else Musk said.

10. A plot of virtual land just sold for $US4.3 ($AU6) million in the metaverse. Republic Realm bought land in The Sandbox metaverse, highlighting a growing interest in metaverse properties. Get the rundown on the most expensive metaverse property sale ever.

What we’re watching today:

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is testifying before Congress in a hearing on “Holding Big Tech Accountable.”

Earnings are expected from Snowflake, Okta, and more. Keep up with earnings here.

Forbes is set to announce its 30 Under 30 list.

Meta shares will commence trading on NASDAQ under the new ticker “MVRS,” following the company’s rebranding.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email [email protected] or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Michael Cogley in London.