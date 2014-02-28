10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!
Here’s what you need to know before you head into the weekend:
1. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said the central bank doesn’t have the authority to regulate bitcoin.
2. Carl Icahn goes after the eBay board in a new open letter.
3. Amid widespread protests over tech companies’ use of public transit infrastructure, Google said today it would fund two years of free transit rides for San Francisco youth.
4. Hot dating app Tinder is doing 750 million “swipes” per day that lead to 10 million introductions, up from 5 million matches in December.
5. Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen defended the corporate-governance practices of the technology industry and said he recuses himself from boardroom discussions that could involve companies his firm is backing.
6. With the latest Chrome Beta, you can search by voice on Google — no typing, clicking or hand-washing required.
7. The European Commission has begun talks with tech companies and authorities to crack down on misleadingly advertised “free” games and apps.
8. Drivers in California can legally read a map on their hand-held mobile phones while behind the wheel, a state appeals court ruled Thursday.
9.
Google has become an increasingly active participant in the world of education, particularly when it comes to exploring the role technology can play in re-imagining the way we learn.
10. A lawyer for Mt. Gox announced at a news conference at the Tokyo District Court that the embattled bitcoin exchange is filing for bankruptcy protection.
