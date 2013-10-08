10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

APBill Gates
Good morning! Here’s some news:
- Apple plans to bring its music streaming service, iTunes Radio, to the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia by early 2014. Pandora doesn’t operate in the UK or Canada, so this would be a big win for Apple.
- Vivek Wadhwa has a good essay on Silicon Valley’s tendency to only hire men: “The Valley’s echo chamber — what I call the ‘mafia’ — is oblivious to criticism about this. It doesn’t seem to care about the imbalance.”
- HTC’s next phone is going to be 6-inches big, and will have a fingerprint scanner like the iPhone. It comes out in a week.
- Bill Gates looms over Microsoft, and its new CEO search. Some at the company want him back, others blame him for the mess the company currently finds itself in.
- HP is going the Yahoo route and will start forcing almost all employees to work in an office, and not from home.
- Google Chairman Eric Schmidt said Android is “ more secure than the iPhone” at a conference, and people in the room reportedly laughed.
- Schmidt’s next book is going to be called, “No Adult Supervision Required: How To Build Successful 21st Century Companies,” and it’s going to be about how to lead a company based on his time at Google as CEO.
- Apple executive Phil Schiller had a rare tweet last night, linking to this National Geographic collection of photos taken with an iPhone 5S.
- Finally, because, why not, you have to see this old video where Steve Ballmer plays Dr. Evil and Bill Gates is Austin Powers.
