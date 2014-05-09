10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! We’re looking at a drizzly, rainy day in New York, and a 40% chance of rain Saturday, but a nice Sunday. First, we get through Friday. And here’s the news:

1. Apple is reportedly in late-stage negotiations to pay $US3.2 billion for Beats, the company that makes big, ugly headphones. It also has a streaming service, which is what everyone thinks Apple is really buying.

2. It makes zero sense for Apple to buy Beats. Beats headphones are subpar, and its streaming service is also subpar. This is extremely un-Apple-like. Apple doesn’t need the headphones revenue, and it could easily make its own streaming service.

3. Beats leader Jimmy Iovine is expected to join Apple as a “special advisor” to Tim Cook.

4. Yahoo was in talks to buy video network News Distribution Network for $US350 million, but talks stalled and are now tabled.

5. The massive, $US35 billion merger between ad holding companies Omnicom and Publicis fell apart after the companies couldn’t play nicely with each other.

6. Meet the next big thing (maybe): 4D printing. Objects print themselves out, then build themselves.

7. Snapchat had to settle charges with the FTC over allegations that it was misleading users about photos disappearing.

8. Apple hired one of Nokia’s camera expert. Nokia’s phones may have had flaws, but its camera was always one of the things critics loved.

9. A Swedish company called iZettle that is sort of like the Square of Europe raised $US55 million.

10. Bitpay, a bitcoin payment processing startup, is in talks to raise $US30 million at a $US160 million valuation from Index Ventures, with Richard Branson, and Jerry Yang. While the price of bitcoin may have dropped, and general interest may have cooled, investors are still betting on it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.