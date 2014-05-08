10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It’s a wet, rainy day here in New York City. Here’s the tech news:

1. The head of Samsung’s mobile design team resigned after a weak reception for the Galaxy S5, its latest phone.

2. Flatiron health, a startup from the guys that did adtech company Invite Media, raised $US130 million in a series B from Google Ventures. They will use a portion of that to acquire Altos Health, which is a pretty big deal company for collecting medical records.

3. Tech companies are putting pressure on the FCC to protect net neutrality.

4. Investors should be wary of Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s various non-Alibaba interests.

5. Mobile messaging company LINE has 420 million users, and revenue is up 223% year-over-year.

6. Apple’s PR leader Katie Cotton is leaving after 18 years at the company. She helped shaped the narrative of the company, and was the gatekeeper for Steve Jobs and Tim Cook.

7. The CEO of Whisper, an anonymous social app, nearly melted down during an interview at TechCrunch Disrupt. He got totally flustered when asked why he was promoting anonymous celebrity gossip through his app.

8. It was an ugly day for technology stocks yesterday, with companies like AOL, FireEye, and Zulily falling over 20%. After hours mobile ad company Millennial Media reported earnings, and saw its stock drop by 46%, though it came back and was down only ~30%. Bigger names were down, too. We’ll keep an eye on this today.

9. On average, TV viewers get 189 channels, but only watch ~17 of the channels.

10. Amazon is attacking a trillion dollar industry — wholesale supply — and nobody talks about it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.