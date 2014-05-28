10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Another lame, drizzly, rainy day here in New York. Lots of stuff happened last night, so let’s look at the news:

1. Google cofounder Sergey Brin revealed that Google had built its own self-driving car from scratch. It’s a little pod that has no steering wheel, and only goes 25 miles per hour, but it’s a step towards a future with driverless cars.

2. Brin also talked about lots of other stuff, which you can see in our live blog. Of note: He says he doesn’t want to be CEO, because he’s happy working on Google X.

3. Brin says it was a mistake that he worked on Google+ since he’s not very social.

4. Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella also did a long interview last night at the Code Conference. Interesting things he said: He refused to say if he was in favour of buying Nokia, he said he has no plans to change anything with Xbox, and he’s not going to sell Bing to Yahoo.

5. Nadella also demoed some amazing new Skype software that allows for instant translation. So, if you are speaking to someone in Germany, your words are translated to German, and if they’re talking to you in the U.S., their words are translated to English.

6. Apple has reportedly cut the price of its Beats deal to $US3 billion, and will announce it this week.

7. Amazon put out a statement on its dispute with Hachette. It’s a bit convoluted, but it admits it’s battling over pricing and terms.

8. Facebook has been blocked in Thailand as part of the ongoing coup in that country.

9. Facebook’s WhatsApp acquisition is facing an antitrust review in Europe.

10. You have to read this one: Leo Grand is a homeless man in NYC who was taught to code. His app netted him $US10,000, and put him on the path to prosperity, but he hasn’t touched any of the money, and remains homeless.

