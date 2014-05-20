10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It’s going to be the best day of the week (perhaps) here in New York, weather-wise. Let’s tackle some news:

1. Action sports camera company GoPro filed to go public. It’s profitable, but has lumpy numbers. Sales were down year-over-year, but it attributed that to some sort of production issue the year before which created a tough comparison.

2. Microsoft is hosting an event in New York City today for its Surface tablet. Despite what many expected, it reportedly won’t release a smaller version of the Surface. Instead, it will be a bigger version of the Surface.

3. Twitter is reportedly considering buying SoundCloud, which is basically YouTube for audio. No word on price, but it raised funding at a $US700 million valuation recently.

4. Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s new retail leader is focused on three things: China, mobile payments, and revamping the entire experience of shopping at an Apple store.

5. Apple and Samsung were talking about a settlement, but it seems unlikely to happen. Apple doesn’t care much for public statements from Samsung’s lawyers. And Samsung thinks Apple is using its court victories to extract favourable settlement terms.

6. Google bought Divide, one of the hottest Android startups focused on the enterprise. It does secure email and corporate documents.

7. Facebook struck a $US500 million multiyear deal with ad holding company Publicis Groupe.



8. China has banned Windows 8 on new government computers for security reasons.

9. Merriam Webster added the following words to its collegiate dictionary: selfie, tweep, hashtag, big data, and unfriend.

10. Amazon has invested $US20 million in Shanghai-based food delivery company Yummy77.

