10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Welcome to Monday. It’s a cool start to the day here in New York, but it will warm as we go. Should be nice. Let’s dig into the news:

1. AT&T announced that it wants to buy DirecTV in a $US67 billion deal.

2. Google/YouTube is planning to buy Twitch.tv, a live streaming channel that shows people playing video games for $US1 billion.

3. Here’s the inside story of why BuzzFeed’s president, Jon Steinberg, stepped down. In short, he wanted to sell, but CEO Jonah Peretti, who already had a big sale with the Huffington Post didn’t want to sell.

4. Apple is facing a lawsuit over a problem with iMessage where if you go to Android you miss out on text messages that get trapped in iMessage.



5. Facebook is trying yet again to build a Snapchat competitor. Its last attempt was Poke, and that didn’t work out.

6. Here’s why investors think Uber is the next $US100 billion startup. It’s already making good money in limited markets. In the long run, it will expand its territories. It also has a chance to evolve into a logistics company.

7. The original rainbow Apple logo is up for auction. Two Apple logos that hung in Apple’s HQ are expected to get $US10,000-$15,000. (We bet it’s much higher than that in the end.)

8. A Q&A with famous Twitter user Marc Andreessen at the New York Times. He suggests Twitter extends its character limit to 300-400, up from 140.

9. Google is buying Quest Visual, a startup that can use your smartphone’s camera to translate words it sees.

10. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba basically invented the biggest shopping day in China. It’s called Singles Day, and it’s a made up holiday.

