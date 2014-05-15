10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Another overcast day here in New York. It’s the kind of day where you carry an umbrella just to be safe, but you probably don’t need it, so you’re just annoyed to have carry something else around with you. Let’s talk about the news:

1. The FCC is going to ruin the internet today by essentially creating a fast and a slow lane.

2. Here’s another big look at Square’s finances, which are not great. It lost over $US100 million last year, but the company insists it could be profitable if it wants. It says it’s spending money to grow.

3. Apple’s deal to buy Beats will not be formalized until next week, according to Peter Kafka at Re/Code. That’s longer than expected.

4. Here’s a look at how Tim Cook has changed Apple since taking over as CEO.

5. It’s not really tech, but the digital media world was abuzz over the news Jill Abramson, the executive editor of the New York Times was fired. The New Yorker says she was fired, in part, because she learned she was paid less than her male predecessor, and started asking about why that was so.

6. The NSA would intercept networking equipment being shipped around the world, then install covert tracking firmware into the equipment so it could spy on the target.

7. Speaking of the NSA, here’s a big Frontline documentary on it. (We haven’t watched, but it’s at the top of Techmeme right now, so it’s probably good.)

8. Flappy Bird is coming back to the App Store as a multi-player game.

9. Here is Larry Page’s letter to shareholders.

10. ESPN site Grantland has a big story on the rise of Nintendo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.