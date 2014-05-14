10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It’s a cool overcast day here in New York with a slight chance of showers. Hope it’s nicer where you are. The news:

1. Yahoo bought a Snapchat type service called Blink. In typical Yahoo fashion, it’s shutting down Blink.

2. One of the founders of Quidsi, which was the parent company of Diapers.com, is jumping back in the e-commerce industry with a new company at Jet.com. Amazon bought Quidsi after a brutal pricing war between the two companies.

3. Anthony Noto, the Goldman Sachs banker who took Twitter public, has left to join hedge fund Coatue. This is being described a really big loss for Goldman Sachs.

4. Here’s a chart looking at the net revenue per user at different websites. Google is the leader by quite a bit.

5. Apple is planning to add split screen multitasking to the iPad when it releases the next version of iOS in the fall.

6. George R.R. Martin, author of the Game of Thrones books, says he uses a DOS machine to write because he loves the simplicity of the programs, and he hates today’s modern autocorrecting features.

7. A judge tossed the subpoena issued by NY’s attorney general for Airbnb. The AG said he will still investigate Airbnb.

8. Google says self-driving cars are about 6 years away, and it is currently talking to auto makers about getting them to use its self driving software.

9. Samsung issued an official apology to factory workers at its semiconductor plant facilities who got sick.

10. Here’s a reminder of how crazy housing prices are in San Francisco: A house sold for 70% above the listing price.

