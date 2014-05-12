10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It’s going to be hot here in New York today. We did that thing where we skip spring and go straight to summer. Here’s the tech news of the day:

1. Music industry guru Bob Lefsetz has a searing take on Apple buying Beats: “If Jimmy Iovine goes to Apple, more power to him. But that will indicate the lunatics have taken over the asylum, Apple should first and foremost be about tech, Jimmy is at best a marketer. This would mean Apple is mature, and you know what happens with mature tech companies…”

2. Google is testing a radical redesign for Gmail.

3. The FCC is amending its proposal for rules the internet, and it will reportedly ban the idea of a fast lane and a slow lane for the internet. Sounds like we’re going to keep net neutrality, but keep on eye on it.

4. If you saw internet stocks crash, and were hoping they would comeback, Goldman has some bad news. Momentum stocks don’t tend to rebound.

5. Here’s the inspirational story of Christian Gheorghe, who arrived in the U.S. with $US26, and has now sold three companies, and he’s working on his fourth, a business analytics company.

6. 14 things about Amazon you never knew: For instance, Amazon kept ordering an out of stock book about lichens to stay in business in the early days. Why? Click to find out.

7. Samsung’s chairman suffered a heart attack over the weekend, but is now in stable condition.

8. Facebook killed Poke and Camera, two apps that were rivals to Snapchat and Instagram.

9. Changes are happening at Google’s ads group. Joerg Heilig, who was the top engineer at DoubleClick, is moving elsewhere in Google. Also, advertisers want more mobile ad options from DoubleClick.

10. A plaintiff in the case that sued companies for colluding to keep Silicon Valley wages down is asking that the judge strike the settlement that his lawyer negotiated.

