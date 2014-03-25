10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning!
- Enterprise-focused online storage company Box filed for an IPO. It did $US124 million in revenue, and $US168 million in losses.
- Those numbers might not seem too hot, but here’s the thing about them: It means the old-fashioned IPO market is back. Companies aren’t waiting until their numbers are perfect before they hit the market. Whether this is good or bad, is up for debate.
- Google is partnering with Oakley and Ray-Ban to make Google Glass for mainstream glass wearers.
- Disney bought YouTube network Maker Studios for $US500 million plus a $US450 million earn out.
- Richard Levin, the former president of Yale, is going to be taking over Coursera, an online education startup.
- An interview with former Android exec Hugo Barra about his new job working on Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi.
- President Obama is going to seek an overhaul of the NSA to end bulk collection of data on citizens’ phone calls.
- A movie theatre in Los Angeles will offer a “4D” experience with shaking seats, and fog.
- Here’s a YouTube video of the demolition of the old HP headquarters that will be the new home for Apple.
- This is the pitch deck that Hampton Creek used to get millions of invesment dollars.
