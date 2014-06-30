10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! A warm sunny day (again) here in New York City. Let’s dig into the news.

1. Facebook conducted an experiment with ~700,000 users to see if it could alter their emotions by showing them positive or negative posts. (It could.)

2. This Facebook experiment (naturally) led to a backlash against Facebook. One of the data scientists involved in experiment said it was done two years ago, and that it was a small group of Facebook’s users, and the resulting mood swings were not gigantic.

3. At Quartz, there’s a long story about the problem with Silicon Valley startups and their insistence on finding people that are good fits for culture. It tends to create an environment where everyone is the same.

4. A small Chinese startup called OnePlus has built the best Android phone of the year, the OnePlus One.



5. Here are the incredible salaries for interns at tech companies.

6. Aereo, the TV streaming company, officially “paused” its service over the weekend, just before World Cup games began.

7. Apple CEO Tim Cook marched with Apple employees in San Francisco’s pride parade.

8. Apple employees always scurried away when they saw Steve Jobs eating lunch. They were worried he would check in on their work.

9. Fred Wilson, a VC who was an early investor in Twitter, thinks Twitter should make “Tweet Storming” a standard feature in its apps. Tweet Storming is when you tweet 1/, 2/, 3/, and so on.

10. Finally, here’s a quick look at the fabulous life of Bill Gates, the world’s richest man.

