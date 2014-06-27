10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Happy Friday! It’s going to be a warm, sunny day here in New York. Let’s look into the news, yes?

1. Apple is reportedly exploring internet-connected hardware for the home. There aren’t many details on what it’s developing, but it’s not a thermostat like the Nest.

2. Uber’s latest marketing gimmick is to wed people this weekend in San Francisco.

3. GoPro had a successful IPO — here’s the full story of the company and how its billionaire founder built the company.

4. We wore a Google smartwatch for a day, and we already don’t like it. It does too much, it’s constantly buzzing.

5. ESPN had 1.7 million people concurrently using its live streaming service, WatchESPN, during the World Cup yesterday, its most ever.

6. Larry Page is doing his best to convince the world that Google+ isn’t dead. In an interview with the NYT, he said, “People are always like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’ But for us, we’re super excited about it because it’s a big service, growing continuously, since we launched it, at a high rate, and we’re making it better and better every day.”



7. Walmart has cut the price of the iPhone 5S to $US99, down from $US199, and it cut the iPhone 5C to $US29, down from $US99.

8. Yahoo reportedly offered $US250 million to buy Fullscreen, one of the most popular YouTube video creators.



9. Android users are spending half as much as iOS users on apps despite the fact that Android’s user base is twice as big as iOS. No wonder developers still go iOS first.

10. For the first time in 10 years, Samsung is no longer the number one place young South Koreans want to work. Korean Air is the new number one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.