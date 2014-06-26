10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! The USA plays Germany in the World Cup at noon, so get ready for that. Here’s the news:

1. Here is our round up of everything Google announced at its big developer conference.

2. Here is a look at how Google will change Android this fall with a major software update.

3. Here is a look at how Google’s Android-powered smartwatches will work.

4. Larry Page wasn’t on stage, but he sat down to talk to the New York Times after the presentation.He was asked if Google was getting too invasive and creepy. His response: In the early days of any new technology people get worried, but eventually they see how useful it is.

5. The Supreme Court ruled that TV streaming startup Aereo is illegal.

6. Samsung’s CFO was asked about the company’s second quarter earnings, and he said, “It doesn’t look too good.” Apparently demand for low and mid range phones is coming in light.

7. Medium, the blogging platform from Ev Williams, hired veteran technology journalist Steven Levy. Medium remains hard to totally pin down. It’s not exactly Tumblr, and it’s not exactly Vox Media.

8. GoPro, the action sports camera company, has priced its IPO at $US24/share, which is towards the high end of the range.The company will start trading this morning.

9.Marissa Mayer said she felt bad about over sleeping and showing up late to an important advertising meeting in Cannes.

10. Facebook released data on its employee diversity.It’s 57% white, 69% male. Of the tech related positions, 85% are male.

