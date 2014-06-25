10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It’s going to be a Googl-y day in tech, so get ready. Here’s the news:

1. Google is hosting I/O, its big developer conference today. You can expect a ton of news from Google related to Android, Chrome, and much more.

2. BusinessWeek has a big profile of Sundar Pichai, who is expected to be the star of the show for Google. He leads the Android and Chrome teams. He’s risen through the ranks to become the second most valuable Google employee.

3. Here’s a crazy rumour about what we might see at I/O: Google is working on nano-bots that float through your blood stream and detect stuff like cancer.

4. Snapchat hired former Facebook employee Mike Randall as VP of Business and Marketing Partnerships.

That would certainly suggest that Snapchat is getting serious about making money from its massively popular photo sharing app.

5. Former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar has raised a whopping $US75 million in capital for his new stealth startup. He’s also got Benchmark VC Bill Gurley, and Greylock’s David Sze on the board.

6. TechCrunch founder, and VC Mike Arrington dropped his defamation lawsuit against the woman who was accusing him of rape.

7. ZocDoc, the site for making scheduling doctor visits easier, has raised new funding at a $US1.6 billion valuation.

8. Here’s another Airbnb horror story, but this time instead of it being about a house that was trashed, it’s about a terrible experience as a guest. One of our employees rented an Airbnb in the Hamptons and in the middle of the night the Airbnb owner came into the house drunk stumbling around.

9. ABC has created a channel just for the Apple TV. It will have a 24-hour feed of live video and on-demand content. On the one hand, this is small. On the other hand, it’s yet another small step towards a new television experience that people desperately want.

10. We got a tour of Dropbox’s pretty cool offices in San Francisco.

